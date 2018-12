The Miami Dolphins Kenyon Drake (L) smiles after his post game interview after he scored the winning touchdown to defeat the New England Patriots in their NFL American Football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Miami Dolphins Brandon Bolden scores against New England Patriots Devin McCourty (L) during their NFL American Football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

New England Patriots Julian Edelman (Top) scores a touchdown against Miami Dolphins Durham Smythe (Bottom) during the first half of their NFL American Football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

The Miami Dolphins Kenyon Drake (R) celebrates his game winning touchdown with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (L) to defeat the New England Patriots in their NFL American Football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill made a scoring pass connection with Kenyan Drake for a touchdown just as regulation time ended Sunday, for the Dolphins to win 34-33 over the New England Patriots.

In a duel between two best teams in the Eastern Division of the American Football Conference, the Dolphins (7-6) achieved their second straight victory and remain in second place.