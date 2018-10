Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill scrambles to make a pass during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA, Sep. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report for the franchise's upcoming game against the Chicago Bears, NFL.com reported Friday.

After completing full practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, Tannehill, who has a right shoulder injury, was limited Friday and is listed as questionable, NFL.com reports. The cause of his injury is unknown.