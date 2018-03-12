The Japanese Taro Daniel, ranked 109th in the world, was the surprise of the Indian Wells tournament on Sunday when he beat Serbian Novak Djokovic, who returned to the tournament following his elbow operation but showed that he was far from his best shape.
Djokovic, appearing in his second tournament in the last nine months, was lacking pace, was slow and without confidence. He was defeated by the enthusiasm of his rival, who did not miss the unique opportunity to win the game in the first time they played against each other.