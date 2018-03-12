Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Taro Daniel of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 11 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Japanese Taro Daniel, ranked 109th in the world, was the surprise of the Indian Wells tournament on Sunday when he beat Serbian Novak Djokovic, who returned to the tournament following his elbow operation but showed that he was far from his best shape.

Djokovic, appearing in his second tournament in the last nine months, was lacking pace, was slow and without confidence. He was defeated by the enthusiasm of his rival, who did not miss the unique opportunity to win the game in the first time they played against each other.