Colombian driver Tatiana Calderon poses after driving a Formula One car on 30 October 2018, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Mexico. Colombian driver Tatiana Calderon has become the first Latin American driver to drive a Formula One car. EPA/EFE/Jorge Nunez

Colombian Tatiana Calderon on Tuesday became the first Latin American woman to drive a Formula One car, and compared her experience with driving in a video game, in which there is barely time to react.

"Getting into Formula One has been like playing PlayStation as fast as I was going, it's been a dream come true," said the 25-year-old, minutes after her 23 laps in a Sauber team's car at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City.