Boston Celtic guard Kyrie Irving (C) shoots over Brooklyn Net defenders in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Brooklyn Net forward Jahlil Okafor (L) shoots over Boston Celtic center Aaron Baynes (R) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Brooklyn Net forward Jahlil Okafor (L) shoots over Boston Celtic center Aaron Baynes (R) in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Boston Celtic guard Marcus Smart (C-L) shoots over two Brooklyn Net defenders in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 6 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Boston Celtic guard Kyrie Irving (L) dribbles around Brooklyn Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie (R) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Jayson Tatum had a slam dunk and a three-pointer in his last two possessions as he helped the Boston Celtics register their sixth consecutive win on the road on Saturday by beating the Brooklyn Nets 87-85.

The Celtics' win comes ahead of the yearly NBA showcase game in London against the Philadelphia 76ers.