Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (R) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (L) for a shot during the match between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) keeps the ball away from Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (L) during the match between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (L) and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (R) battle for the loose ball during the match between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (C) goes over Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (R) for a shot during the match between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Jayson Tatum scored 19 points to lead his team to a 118-110 win over the Detroit Pistons, who saw their run of four consecutive victories come to an end on Wednesday at the TD Garden.

The Celtics (37-21) secured their second win in a row after Tuesday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, and improved their record at home to 23-8, placing them in fourth in the Eastern Conference heading into the All-Star weekend midseason break.