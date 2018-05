Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (L) of the Dominican Republic keeps the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (R) during the third quarter the Eastern Conference Finals playoff game five between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) during the first quarter of the Eastern Conference Finals playoff game five between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) shoots past defending Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (R) during the first quarter of the Eastern Conference Finals playoff game five between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Jayson Tatum led the Boston attack with 24 points as the Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-83 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference playoff finals at the TD Garden on Wednesday.

The victory means the Celtics will return to Cleveland for Game 6 with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, and are just one win away from a first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.