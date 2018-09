Armando Polo of Panamanian club Tauro in action during a CONCACAF League semi-final game against Honduran club Motagua on Sept. 20, 2018, at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Omar Elvir (left) of Honduran club Motagua vies for the ball with Gabriel Chiari of Panamanian club Tauro during a CONCACAF League semi-final game on Sept. 20, 2018, at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Players for Panamanian club Tauro celebrate their 2-1 win over Honduras' Motagua in the first leg of their CONCACAF League semi-final clash. The match was played on Sept. 20, 2018, at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Midfielder Edwin Aguilar scored a brace to lead Panamanian club Tauro to a 2-1 victory here over Honduras' Motagua in the first leg of their semi-final clash in the CONCACAF League regional soccer tournament.

The first goal came in the 12th minute of Thursday night's match at Rommel Fernandez Stadium when Motagua goalkeeper Jonathan Rougier batted away a shot by Jesus Gonzalez but sent the ball straight to Aguilar, who scored from close range for his fourth goal of this year's competition.