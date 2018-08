Tauro FC's Armando Polo (L) vies for the ball with Walter Ferretti's goalkeeper Jadzeel Mendoza (R) during their Concacaf Champions League soccer match between Tauro FC of Panama and Walter Ferreti of Nicaragua at Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City, Panama, 23 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Walter Ferretti's Bruno de Morais (R) celebrates after scoring during the Concacaf Champions League soccer match between Tauro FC of Panama and Walter Ferreti of Nicaragua at Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City, Panama, 23 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO