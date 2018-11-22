The United Taxi Drivers Association on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) offices in Buenos Aires to protest the soccer body's signing of a sponsorship deal with ride-hailing service Uber.

"The contract is signed. Formal requests are unnecessary. They will reverse (their decision) as a result of union actions. We won't stop. Protests will be held at the AFA, at the home of (its president, Claudio) Tapia, and every time that the national team boards a (bus)," Marcelo Boeri, leader of the United Taxi Drivers Association, told the TN channel.