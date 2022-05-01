Katie Taylor retained her lightweight belt as she claimed a split decision victory over Amanda Serrano in the fight held at Madison Square Garden Saturday night.
Taylor defeats Serrano in biggest fight in women's boxing history
Irish boxer Katie Taylor (C) holds the flag of Ireland after winning by split decision to defeat Puerto Rican Boxer Amanda Serrano for the undisputed World Lightweight Championship title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 30 April 2022. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
