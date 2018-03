English referee Anthony Taylor (r) shows a yellow card to Athletic de Bilbao player Aritz Aduriz (l) during the Europa League quarterfinals match against Olympique in Marseilles, France, on March 8, 2018. Taylor will referee the World Cup friendly match between Spain and Argentina on March 27, 2018. EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

English referee Anthony Taylor will oversee, for the first time in his career, the World Cup friendly match this week between the Spanish and Argentine national soccer teams at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Taylor is the official selected by the two national squads to handle the March 27 match, and he has refereed lower-level Spanish squads on three earlier occasions.