Real Madrid's new signing Aurélien Tchouaméni during his presentation in Madrid, Spain on June 14, 2022. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid’s eagerly awaited new signing Aurélien Tchouaméni on Tuesday said he was keen to begin his new chapter with the LaLiga and Champions League champions.