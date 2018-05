John Pitti, a teacher from an indigenous region in Panama, will be a referee in this year's World Cup in Russia, an opportunity that he considers is the result of "many sacrifices" throughout his life.

"For me, this is wonderful. I am left without words when the children arrive in the morning with a newspaper clipping or with a photo showing my work as a referee, telling me they want me to take them to Russia," Pitti told EFE.