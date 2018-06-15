Netherlands' Team Brunel competes to win the penultimate 10th leg of the Volvo Ocean Race from Cardiff to Gothenburg in Gothenburg, Sweden, 14 June 2018. EPA/ADAM IHSE/TT SWEDEN OUT

The Dutch V065 Brunel, skippered by Bouwe Bekking has won the tenth stage of the Volvo Ocean Race between Cardiff (UK) and Gothenburg (Sweden) when it crossed the finish line Thursday night after spending 4 days, 5 hours, 12 minutes and 1 second on a course of 1,306 nautical miles (2,420 km).

In second position was for Spanish Mapfre, helmed by Xabi Fernandez's, who finished just 1 minute 55 seconds behind the Dutch boat. Bekking's first position and Fernandez's second led to a draw in the lead, as both have now 65 points, overtaking the current leader, Charles Caudrelier's French-Chinese Dongfeng, who came in fourth, 33 minutes behind the winner and now third overall.