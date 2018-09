Jon Rahm of Spain plays a shot at the 9th hole on the final day of the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

USA team players stand after their loss during the trophy ceremony on the final day of the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Europe Team players and captain Thomas Bjorn (C) of Denmark celebrate their win with the trophy on the podium following the final day of the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Team Europe beat Team USA in the Ryder Cup golf tournament on Sunday, earning enough points to reclaim the title in the biennial competition between the best players from Europe and the United States.

Heading into the final day of the tournament with a 10-6 lead here at Le Golf National, just outside Paris, Team Europe reached the 14.5-point mark they needed to dethrone Team USA, which included stars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.