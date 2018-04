Competitors climb the Rosablanche peak during the 21st Glacier Patrol race in the mountains between Zermatt and Verbier, Switzerland, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Competitors climb the Rosablanche peak during the 21st Glacier Patrol race in the mountains between Zermatt and Verbier, Switzerland, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Competitors climb at the start of the 21st Glacier Patrol race in Stafel outside the ski resort of Zermatt, Switzerland, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Competitors climb in front of the Matterhorn at the start of the 21st Glacier Patrol race in Stafel outside the ski resort of Zermatt, Switzerland, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Competitors climb at the start of the 21st Glacier Patrol race in Stafel outside the ski resort of Zermatt, Switzerland, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Competitors climb in front of the Matterhorn mountain at the start of the 21st Glacier Patrol race in Stafel outside the ski resort of Zermatt, Switzerland, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Competitors' lights can be seen as they start the 21st Glacier Patrol race in Stafel, Switzerland, Apr. 17, 2018 (issued 18 Apr. 18, 2018). EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Competitors climb at the start of the 21st Glacier Patrol race in Stafel outside the ski resort of Zermatt, Switzerland, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Competitors climb in front of the Matterhorn at the start of the 21st Glacier Patrol race in Stafel, Switzerland, Apr. 17, 2018 (issued Apr. 18, 2018). EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Competitors in day two of Switzerland's ski mountaineering race, the 21st Patrouille des Glaciers, were on Wednesday crossing the finish line in Verbier after a high-altitude journey across the alps.

The races, organized by the Swiss Armed Forces, are contested by civilian and military teams every two years and span a route near the border with Italy.