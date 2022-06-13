Real Madrid's captain Marcelo Vieira reacts during his farewell ceremony at Valdebebas Sports City near Madrid, central Spain, 13 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ Javier Lizon

An emotional Marcelo bid farewell to Real Madrid Monday, bringing a 16 year chapter of his career to a close as the club's most decorated player with 25 trophies under his belt.