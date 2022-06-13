An emotional Marcelo bid farewell to Real Madrid Monday, bringing a 16 year chapter of his career to a close as the club's most decorated player with 25 trophies under his belt.
Tearful Marcelo bids farewell to Real Madrid
Real Madrid's captain Marcelo Vieira reacts during his farewell ceremony at Valdebebas Sports City near Madrid, central Spain, 13 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ Javier Lizon
