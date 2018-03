Former Australia national cricket team vice-captain David Warner speaks during a press conference at the offices of Cricket New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, Mar 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/BEN RUSHTON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian cricketer David Warner cried Saturday as he apologized at a press conference in Sydney for his part in the ball tampering scandal that led to a one-year ban from the international game.

Steve Smith, the captain of the Australia team, was also banned for a year and Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month ban from Cricket Australia (CA) over the incident in the third test in the ongoing series in South Africa.