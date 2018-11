The president of National Professional Football League, best known as La Liga, Javier Tebas, during the presentation of new TV series‘Todo por el juego’ (All for the game), broadcast by the Spanish commercial TV channel ‘canal #0’, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

La Liga president Javier Tebas on Friday said the Spanish first tier league is more famous in the United States because of the upcoming and controversial Girona-Barcelona match, instead of the week-by-week La Liga scores.

The controversy centers around a Jan. 26 Girona-Barcelon match in Miami; although both teams have agreed to play, the Association of Spanish Footballers, the Spanish soccer federation and FIFA all oppose the match's location being in the US.