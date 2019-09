Real Madrid's forward Luka Jovic (C) in action against Osasuna's defender Lillo (R) during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Madrid and CA Osasuna at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid's defender Eder Militao (R) in action against Osasuna's defender Lillo (L) during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Madrid and CA Osasuna at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid's winger Rodrygo (C) in action against Osasuna's defender Lillo (L) during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Madrid and CA Osasuna at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid's winger Vinicius Jr celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Madrid and CA Osasuna at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

Real Madrid jumped to the top of La Liga's standings on Wednesday night thanks to its two young Brazilian rising stars, allowing the squad from the Spanish capital to inflict a 2-0 triumph on Osasuna.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane bet on his boyish second-unit Brazilian attackers, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Silva – aged 19 and 18, respectively – and they responded marvelously with two phenomenal goals.