Polona Hercog of Slovenia celebrates after defeating Madison Keys of the United States in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action against Corentin Moutet of France in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Denis Kudla of United States hits a forehand during his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a fall during his second-round match against Denis Kudla of the United States in the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Cori Gauff of the United States in action against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Denis Kudla of the United States in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Cori Gauff of the United States celebrates her win over Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia in the second round of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

American 15-year-old sensation Cori Gauff rolled into the third round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3 victory Wednesday over Magdalena Rybarikova, while men's singles defending champion Novak Djokovic brushed aside American Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Gauff showed no signs of a let-down after her straight-set, first-round victory Monday over 39-year-old countrywoman Venus Williams, showing her outstanding athleticism and remarkable poise and maturity in defeating the Slovak 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist in the day's final match on Court 1.