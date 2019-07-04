American 15-year-old sensation Cori Gauff rolled into the third round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3 victory Wednesday over Magdalena Rybarikova, while men's singles defending champion Novak Djokovic brushed aside American Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Gauff showed no signs of a let-down after her straight-set, first-round victory Monday over 39-year-old countrywoman Venus Williams, showing her outstanding athleticism and remarkable poise and maturity in defeating the Slovak 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist in the day's final match on Court 1.