(L-R) Silver medalist Mack Horton of Australia, gold medalist Kyle Chalmers and bronze medalist Duncan Scott of Scotland celebrate during the medal ceremony after the Men's 200m Freestyle final of swimming competitions at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Kyle Chalmers of Australia swims during the Men's 200m Freestyle Heats of swimming competitions at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

(L-R) Silver medalist Mack Horton of Australia and gold medalist Kyle Chalmers celebrate during the medal ceremony after the Men's 200m Freestyle final of swimming competitions at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Australia's Kyle Chalmers headed an Aussie one-two on the podium for the men's 200m freestyle final at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Gold medal winner Chalmers, who won the 100m freestyle at the Rio Olympics in 2016, was joined by his compatriot Mack Horton in second place, with Scotland's Duncan Scott completing the podium places in third.