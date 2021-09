Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hits a forehand during his third-round match against Greek world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open on 03 September 2021 in New York, New York. Alcaraz won 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 0-6, 7-6 (7-5). EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas stretches to retrieve a drop shot during his US Open third-round match on 03 September 2021 against 18-year-old Spanish rising star Carlos Alcaraz in New York, New York. Alcaraz won 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 0-6, 7-6 (7-5). EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after upsetting Greek world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 0-6, 7-6 (7-5) in US Open third-round action on 03 September 2021 in New York, New York. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Leylah Fernandez of Canada in action against Naomi Osaka from Japan during their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Leylah Fernandez of Canada reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan at the conclusion of their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Leylah Fernandez of Canada (R) shakes hands with Naomi Osaka (L) of Japan after winning her match from the number 3 seed, on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Leylah Fernandez of Canada during their match on the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Canadian teenager and world No. 73 Leylah Fernandez pulled off the biggest upset so far in the women's singles at the US Open by beating defending champion, Japan's Naomi Osaka, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 during the third round on Friday.

Fernandez, who will turn 19 on Monday, upset the world No. 3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.