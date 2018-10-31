Mike Conley (R) of the Grizzlies talks with Bradley Beal of the Wizards on Oct. 30, 2018, during an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, at the FedEx Forum, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies Marc Gasol (L) looks to pass while being defended by Washington Wizards Jason Smith (R) in the 1st half of the the game at FedEx Forum in Memphis Tennessee, USA, Oct 30, 2018. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Marc Gasol (L) and Omri Casspi (c) of the Grizzlies in action on Oct. 30, 2018, during an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards at the FedEx Forum, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Swingman Garrett Temple and center Marc Gasol scored big on Tuesday to help the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies beat the Washington Wizards 107-95.

Temple led the Grizzlies' scoring with 20 points, while Gasol and playmaker Mike Conley added 19 points each.