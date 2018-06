Madrid Open owner, Romanian Ion Tiriac (L), and German tennis legend Boris Becker, during the Madrid Open Men's final match played between German tennis player Alexander Zverev and Austrian Dominic Thiem at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Kiko Huesca

A handout photo made available by Wyles Hardy and Co. auction house shows some of Boris Becker's trophies at auction in London, Britain, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WYLES HARDY & CO HANDOUT

Tennis great Boris Becker (R) and his then wife Lilly Becker (L) arrive at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, Feb. 27, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

German tennis great Boris Becker continued his bid to raise money on Friday to pay off debts that have led him to claim diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy by using his recent appointment as sports attaché to the Central African Republic.

Becker, 50, was given the honorary post by the African country's president, Faustin Archange Touadéra, at a ceremony hosted by Ambassador Daniel Emery Dede at the Central African Embassy in Brussels on Apr. 27.