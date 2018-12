Swiss tennis player Roger Federer poses for a photo during a media event at the Pinnacles in Nambung National Park near Perth, Western Australia, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer plays tennis with children during a media event at the Pinnacles in Nambung National Park near Perth, Western Australia, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer (R) talks to a wedding couple on a media event at the Pinnacles in Nambung National Park near Perth, Western Australia, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer plays tennis with children during a media event at the Pinnacles in Nambung National Park near Perth, Western Australia, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tennis icon Roger Federer on Thursday took a trip to the popular tourist spot of the Pinnacles in western Australia, posing with children for some selfies and meeting a newlywed couple there, ahead of the Hopman Cup 2019 that begins at the weekend in Perth.

The Swiss star, currently ranked world No.3 in the ATP list, also did some practice sessions, turned the area into a tennis court and played the game on the sand dunes with tourists, according to an efe-epa journalist covering the event.