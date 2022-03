Ashleigh Barty of Australia speaks during a press conference after winning the Women’s singles final against Danielle Collins of the USA at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her women's final win against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 10 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses for photos with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup during a media opportunity a day after winning the Women’s singles final of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022 (issued 23 March 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ashleigh Barty of Australia gestures to the crowd after winning her Women’s singles semifinal against Madison Keys of the USA on Day 11 of the Australian Open, at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 27 January 2022 (issued 23 March 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian world No. 1 women's tennis star Ashleigh Barty announced on Wednesday that she is retiring from tennis at the age of 25.

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis," Barty wrote in a message alongside a video on her Instagram account.