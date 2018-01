Maximilian Marterer of Germany reacts after winning his second round match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Tennys Sandgren (R) of the USA is congratulated by Stan Wawrinka (L) of Switzerland after winning their second round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Tennys Sandgren of the USA celebrates after winning his second round match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during his second round match against Tennys Sandgren of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

The United States' Tennys Sandgren on Thursday defeated ninth seed Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to qualify for the third round of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Sandgren needed an hour and 28 minutes to eliminate eighth-ranked Wawrinka from his first tournament in 2018.