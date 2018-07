Russia fans celebrate with the national soccer team at the FIFA Fan Fest in central Moscow, Russia, on July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Tens of thousands of people on Sunday gathered in central Moscow to pay tribute to the national team hours after it was eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup by Croatia on a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

Players went to the fan zone located in Sparrow Hills to thank fans for their support throughout the tournament.