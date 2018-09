Participants in the 6th Moscow Marathon run in front of Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Participants in the 6th Moscow Marathon run in front of the main building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Hardy endurance competitors braved the puddles gathering on Moscow's streets on Sunday to take part in Russia's largest running event, an efe-epa photojournalist reported.

Some 30,000 people from dozens of countries gathered in the Russian capital to take part in the Absolute Moscow Marathon, competing in the traditional 42.2-kilometer (26-mile) marathon or the 10km race.