Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen takes part in the presentation of the 15th edition of the Relatos Solidarios del Deporte book in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro García

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen (c), communication director of the bank of Sabadell Gabriel Martinez (R) and communication director of the El Corte Ingles Jordi Romañach (L) take part in the presentation of the 15th edition of the Relatos Solidarios del Deporte book in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro García

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on Thursday said that his team has to secure the La Liga title before thinking about the UEFA Champions League semifinal clash against Liverpool.

"We want to achieve a very important thing for the club, fans and for us, the Champions League makes us very excited, but first of all we want to win the upcoming league games (against Real Sociedad, Alaves and Levante). It is a tough week, but if we win it we will be very close (to winning) the title," Ter Stegen stressed.