Germany coach Joachim Low on Wednesday called up Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen and Real Madrid midfielder Tony Kroos for the national team's upcoming duel with France in their UEFA Nations League opener.

This was Germany's first call-up after they crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage, featuring new defenders Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain) and Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim) as well as midfielder Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen).