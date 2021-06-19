Los Angeles Clippers guard-forward Terance Mann (C) is defended by Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (L) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (R) during the third quarter of game six of the NBA Western Conference semifinal playoffs basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RINGO CHIU SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (C) dunks against Los Angeles Clippers guard- forward Terance Mann (2-L) during the third quarter of game six of the NBA Western Conference semifinal playoffs basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RINGO CHIU SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (L) and Los Angeles Clippers guard-forward Terance Mann (R) fight for the ball during the third quarter of game six of the NBA Western Conference semifinal playoffs basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RINGO CHIU SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (L) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard- forward Terance Mann (R) during the fourth quarter of game six of the NBA Western Conference semifinal playoffs basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 June 2021.EFE-EPA/RINGO CHIU SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (R) celebrates with Los Angeles Clippers guard- forward Terance Mann (L) during the fourth quarter of game six of the NBA Western Conference semifinal playoffs basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 June 2021. EFE-EPA/RINGO CHIU SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Los Angeles Clippers will play their first Western Conference final after they defeated the Utah Jazz 131-119 on Friday in a memorable game.

Terance Mann spearheaded an incredible comeback in the second half of the match. EFE