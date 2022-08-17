Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United warms up for the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton Hove Albion in Manchester, Britain, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/FILE/Peter Powell

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, 01 December 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/BRITTA PEDERSEN

Elon Musk surprised Twitter followers with a claim that he was going to buy English Premier League club Manchester United before clarifying that he was joking.