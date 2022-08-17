Elon Musk surprised Twitter followers with a claim that he was going to buy English Premier League club Manchester United before clarifying that he was joking.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, 01 December 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/BRITTA PEDERSEN
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United warms up for the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton Hove Albion in Manchester, Britain, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/FILE/Peter Powell