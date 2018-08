Houston Texans player DeAndre Hopkins reacts after a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the first half of their AFC Wild Card playoff game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 07 January 2017. (Fútbol, Estados Unidos) EPA-EFE FILE/TYLER SMITH

Coaches pulled Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the field after he got into a fight with San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward during a joint practice in Houston.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told Hopkins to leave the field right after the fight on Wednesday.