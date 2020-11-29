Thousands of Thai demonstrators gathered Sunday in front of an army barracks in Bangkok to demand reforms in the military, which since the end of absolutism in the country in 1932 has taken power by force 12 times.
Thai protesters call for curbs to military power
Anti-government protester with an anti-coup banner flashes a three-finger salute in front of anti-riot police officers during a street protest calling for a political and monarchy reform at the 11th Infantry Regiment, the headquarters of the King's Guard regiment in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Anti-government protesters wearing protective masks with homemade shields during a street protest calling for political and monarchy reform at the 11th Infantry Regiment, the headquarters of the King's Guard regiment in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Anti-riot police officers are deployed behind barbwires during an anti-government street protest calling for a political and monarchy reform at the 11th Infantry Regiment, the headquarters of the King's Guard regiment in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Anti-government protesters march with inflatable rubber ducks during a street protest calling for a political and monarchy reform at the 11th Infantry Regiment, the headquarters of the King's Guard regiment in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
