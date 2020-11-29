Thai protesters call for curbs to military power

Anti-government protester with an anti-coup banner flashes a three-finger salute in front of anti-riot police officers during a street protest calling for a political and monarchy reform at the 11th Infantry Regiment, the headquarters of the King's Guard regiment in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Anti-government protesters wearing protective masks with homemade shields during a street protest calling for political and monarchy reform at the 11th Infantry Regiment, the headquarters of the King's Guard regiment in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Anti-riot police officers are deployed behind barbwires during an anti-government street protest calling for a political and monarchy reform at the 11th Infantry Regiment, the headquarters of the King's Guard regiment in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT