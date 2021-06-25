Chanathip Songkrasin (L-Front) of Thailand in action during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group A preliminary round match between UAE and Thailand in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, 14 January 2019. EPA/FILE/ALI HAIDER

Thai football has grown from a golden retirement hub for European stars like English Robbie Fowler to an increasingly competitive environment in its own right, as it becomes a target market for the Spanish LaLiga competition.