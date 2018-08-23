South Korean Da Gyeom Lee (L) celebrates while accompanied by her teammate Woo Young Jang (R) after winning the silver medal in the women's Paragliding individual accuracy competition of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Nunnapat Phuchong of Thailand (R) in action during the women's Paragliding individual accuracy competition of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Phuchong Nunnapat of Thailand jubilates after winning a gold medal in Paragliding women's individual accuracy competition of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Thailand's Phuchong Nunnapat won gold in the women's individual accuracy paragliding event at the Asian Games in Jakarta on Thursday.

The 30-year-old won the individual event after helping her country take gold in the team event on Wednesday.