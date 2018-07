Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin, the reigning Olympic champion, speaks during an interview with Agencia EFE on July 24, 2018, in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE FILE/Alicia Plaza

Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan rolled to a 21-10, 21-11 win over American Jamie Hsu on Monday at the Badminton World Championships in Nanjing, China, setting up a meeting with Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin.

The 22-year-old Ongbamrungphan will square off against Marin, the No. 7 seed, on Tuesday at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Games Sports Park Arena.