Guissel de Torres, mother of Roman Torres, who last year scored the winning goal giving Panama its first qualifying pass to a World Cup, talked to EFE about the pride she felt for her son, who used to "kick everything" as a child, was "dutiful and committed" as a young man, and was "very faithful" as a man.

"He was naughty ... I used to buy him three pairs of shoes each year because he was always kicking everything. Luckily this situation improved when he entered middle school," Mrs. Guissel de Torres said.