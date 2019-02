Atletico de Madrid's forward Diego Costa (R) kicks the ball next to Juventus' defender Leonardo Bonucci (L) during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Spain forward Diego Costa was the big surprise in the Atletico Madrid starting line-up against Juventus in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 and his contribution was a vital morale boost which helped the Spanish team to win 2-0 against the seven-time Serie A defending champion.

Though Costa did not score Wednesday night, he did play against all odds, inspiring his team to an epic victory.