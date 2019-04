The trophy on display prior to the UEFA Europa League final between Olympique Marseille and Atletico Madrid in Lyon, France, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt will take on English sides Arsenal and Chelsea in the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Valencia is set to visit Arsenal in a semifinal first leg, while the other semifinal will see Eintracht squaring off against Chelsea on Thursday.