Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium is seen in north London, United Kingdom, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur is set to play its first match in its brand new stadium as its hosts Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The new arena is called Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, until, that is, a high profile sponsor buys the rights to the stadium's name.