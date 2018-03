A general view of the Optimum Video Center Football Cinema in Newkru Town Slum Community in Monrovia, Liberia, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

A staff member monitors watches a television during an English Premiere Leaque match inside the control room of the Lagoon Football Cinema at the Newkru Town slum community in Monrovia, Liberia, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

A cashier checks cash of tickets sold for the Chelsea vs Manchester United match at the Playmate Football Cinema in New Krutwon slum community in Monrovia, Liberia, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

A man watches a game at the Bright Star Football Cinema at the Sonuwein slum community in Monrovia, Liberia, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

A boy looks at fixtures on a bulletin of the English Premiere and Spanish La Liga club football at the Playmate Football Cinema in New Krutwon slum community in Monrovia, Liberia, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Young fans that cannot afford the costs for entry, peep through the entrance to watch English Premiere League and Spanish La Liga football club games shown simultaneously at the lagoon Football Cinema in New Krutown slum community in Monrovia, Liberia, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberian fans watch Manchester United and Chelsea via satellite television at the World Football Cinema, Newkru Town in Monrovia, Liberia, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Soccer fans have been packing into cinemas in Liberia's slum communities, where low-income earners do not have access to private satellite television at home, to watch European league matches, as reported by an epa photojournalist in images released Tuesday.

The emergence of satellite television services has drawn the top stars from the world of soccer closer to fans living in the African nation.