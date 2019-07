Spanish Moto2 rider Alex Marquez of EG 0,0 Marc VDS Team celebrates on the podium after winning the German Moto2 Grand Prix at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team celebrates on the podium after winning the German MotoGP at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Brothers Marc and Alex Marquez are heading off on their vacations after their respective weekend victories at the Sachsenring circuit.

Winning in Germany for the 10th time in a row across all categories, Marc strengthened his grip over the top spot of the MotoGP overall classification.