Paris Saint Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm-up before the French Ligue 1 soccer match between RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Lens, France, 04 December 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

In the five months since Lionel Messi’s astonishing move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine star has scored six and provided five assists but, off the pitch, his commercial performance has arguably had a bigger impact on the club.