George Aivazoglou, Head of Fan Engagement and Direct-to-Consumer for Europe and the Middle East, during an interview with Efe in Madrid, Spain on 21 October 2021. EFE/Javier Lizón

George Aivazoglou, Head of Fan Engagement and Direct-to-Consumer for Europe and the Middle East, during an interview with Efe in Madrid, Spain on 21 October 2021. EFE/Javier Lizón

The NBA is celebrating a milestone season this year that marks the 75th anniversary of its founding but, far from resting on the laurels of its history, the league’s executives are continuously looking for ways to further grow this global brand.