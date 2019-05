Atletico Madrid is on the brink of a new era under head coach Diego Simeone, led by Koke Resurreccion, Jan Oblak, Jose Gimenez and Saul Ñiguez, and ??at least seven reinforcements for the Spanish club, among them a replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

The French international Griezmann confirmed on May 14 that he will be leaving Atletico after the end of the current season.