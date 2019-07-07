Argentine Lionel Messi argues with the referee, during the 2019 Copa America third place playoff against Chile, at Arena Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

A new Lionel Messi emerged from the ashes of the 2019 Copa America.

The Argentine superstar has not stood out due to his performance or goals, yet this time around a protester has emerged, unseen in the past.